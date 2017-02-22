True Engagement Leads to Meaningful Retention

In leading companies, efforts to retain employees begin even before they are formally hired. These organizations understand that how job candidates are treated in the recruiting process makes a lasting impression that carries over into employment.

When employees choose to leave in their initial months of a new job, it often suggests a recruiting issue. But, research shows voluntary turnover beyond the first two or three months is usually a result of work environment, challenges in a manager-employee relationship, or the organization’s engagement practices.

This knowledge is causing industry leaders to take a more proactive approach to employee retention, rather than simply accepting that certain workers will “cycle through” their business.

Posted February 22, 2017



