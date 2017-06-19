Strategic RPO: How Can Your RPO Make You More Competitive?

Companies expect their RPOs to create better, more efficient and deeper pipelines of talent. They expect a strong social media presence. They expect technology, metrics and analytics. And they expect high operational performance.

But, as markets mature, operational efficiency only goes so far. So RPOs have looked to deliver value-added services. They seek to become better partners, and that means deeper relationships. However, even value-added services are becoming table stakes.

The next stage of RPO is taking performance and accountability to the next level with strategic RPO/client relationships that help your company become a more competitive player in your industry.

In this white paper, you will uncover key elements of a strategic RPO approach to transform the way you acquire talent.

Posted June 19, 2017 in White Papers



