More than 60-percent of employees remain disengaged at work, according to Gallup’s annual State of the American Workplace survey, and the percentage of engaged employees has been consistently low in the last three surveys.

Clearly, measuring engagement and addressing a few key elements per year is not driving the positive energy companies are seeking.

A powerful tool often discussed in employee engagement surveys – but rarely the focal point of HR strategy – is social recognition. How can you use social recognition properly to drive business impact?

Click here to download the full white paper

Posted June 22, 2017 in White Papers



Related Posts