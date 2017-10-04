Webinar: Best Practices in the Identification and Development of High-Potential Leaders

With Boomers retiring, developing a pipeline of leaders who are ready to step-up is crucial to every business in every industry. Without strong leaders setting direction, companies will flounder. In addition, developing high-potential leaders increases business functionality, as a firm’s values and strategies are more effectively communicated to employees at every level.

In this session, Dr. Steve Hrop will explore innovative methods for assessing the effectiveness and potential of leaders and innovative ways to develop leaders.

He will discuss:

The most important factors for assessing advancement potential

Methods for assessing developmental needs and “readiness” for stretch assignments

How to determine if a leader is “high-potential”

The best on-the-job methods for developing leaders

This webinar will air on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, 12:00 PM ET.

