Webinar: Recruiting Productivity – Sealing the Deal, Getting the Hire

While almost all the recruiting buzz in the marketplace today is focused on candidate engagement, consider this: the most elaborate and sophisticated engagement efforts have little value if they don’t produce good hires who become successful employees. Are talent acquisition leaders converting increased engagement efforts into higher recruitment productivity? Are investments in traffic yielding better hiring results?

Join HRO Today’s CEO, Elliot Clark, NCI Building Systems’ executive vice president of corporate marketing and chief human resources officer, Katy Theroux, and Orion Novotus’ president, Cory Kruse, for a candid look at what it takes to seal the deal and get the hire in recruitment today.

This webinar will explore:

How to effectively tie HR strategy and productivity to business outcomes

How a focus on recruitment measurement and metrics can yield the productivity it takes to fill talent needs, without sacrificing talent quality, fit, or retention

The candidate experience – and exactly HOW it can impact hires and retention

This webinar will air on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 12:00 PM ET.

This webinar does not count as CEU credit.

Posted October 4, 2017 in Webinars



