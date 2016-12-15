Yoh’s Worker Confidence Index – Third Quarter 2016

The Worker Confidence Index increased between the second and third quarters of 2016, driven by a slight increase in confidence and trust in leadership.

These results indicate a positive trend over the last year. Three out of four indices increased since last year’s third quarter results. The likelihood of promotion index declined only slightly by 0.1 percent.

Job security has remained relatively consistent over the past year, and women continue to report higher levels of confidence in their job security than men. The liklihood of a raise decreased slightly when compared to last year, and minorities are growing more confident in their job security.

What else does the report show? There’s much more to learn that impacts HR, and you can download the full report here:



Posted December 15, 2016 in Research & Best Practices



