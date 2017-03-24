Worldwide Unemployment Snapshot 2016

Because most large companies have locations worldwide, the need to quickly access international employment levels and trends has never been greater. Worldwide employment rates vary greatly, so incorporating this component of workforce planning is vital to a company’s worldwide staffing strategy.

To accomplish this, Peoplescout is partnering with HRO Today to produce a quarterly summary of international unemployment metrics for key countries in North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC. This report is the snapshot for the fourth quarter of 2016 and also encompasses the full-year report.

Click here to download the full summary with unemployment levels.

Posted March 24, 2017



