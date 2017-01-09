Talent Pooling in EMEA: Five Must-Know Insights for the War for Talent and Engagement

Talent matters to the success of an organisation, and talent acquisition professionals on the front lines are seeing the war for talent heating up.

That’s because the war for talent has actually become a war for engagement, and talent pooling is a crucial way to improve engagement and the candidate experience.

Today’s market requires talent acquisition professionals to build relationships with candidates far earlier in the process, so that candidates become immediately engaged and solid relationships are already in place when vacancies arise.

Engaged candidates then move on to become engaged employees, and Allegis Global Solutions (AGS) has been on the cutting edge of talent-pool development for their clients across EMEA and the globe. They have thought leaders with lots of key insights necessary to successfully create and use talent pools.

Posted January 9, 2017 in Research & Best Practices



