APAC: Growth of Freelancers and Best Practices on How to Attract Them

This recent study shows that the APAC region is growing rapidly, with nearly one-half of respondents anticipating their use of freelancers will increase in the next 24 months. The use of freelancers over the prior two years also increased, as nearly a quarter of respondents reported an increase during that time.

This is the first in a series of HRO Today Flash Reports. These reports discuss the results of research and editorial papers that address today’s topics of interest in the HR community. The first area examined in this series is Growth of Freelancers and Best Practices on How to Attract Them. This study was sponsored by Allegis Global Solutions.

What else did the study discover and how can you best attract the growing number of freelancers? Find out by downloading the report now:

Posted April 11, 2017



