Candidate Attraction and Assessment Using Gamification in APAC

This study shows that the use of gamification in HR is still in its infancy in the APAC region and varies among individual countries. However, it has appeal in both talent acquisition and employee training programs, and is primarily used as a tool for building the company’s talent pool.

Millennials are the group exposed to gamification, particularly males. The concept is an outgrowth of video games, so companies naturally want to interact with candidates in a way that’s familiar to them.

This is the second in a series of HRO Today Flash Reports. These reports discuss the results of research and editorial papers that address today’s topics of interest in the HR community, and this study was sponsored by PeopleScout.

Learn what else the study discovered by downloading the report:

Posted April 17, 2017 in Research & Best Practices



