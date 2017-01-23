2016 Global Candidate Study Results: How Best to Engage Candidates

Given the nearly universal adoption of LinkedIn as the go-to recruiting tool, today’s challenge is no longer identifying and sourcing talent, but rather getting their attention among of sea of recruiting inquiries.

How do talent acquisition professionals cut through the noise to get candidates’ attention?

Hudson and HRO Today conducted a global survey of candidates and recruiters to identify the best methods for getting and keeping candidates’ interest. Here we present the combined candidate and recruiter North American results.

The reports in the link below examine the attraction, engagement and communication techniques that talent acquisition professionals claim are the most effective versus those rated by candidates as most effective. The report also blends in commentary and advice from a cross section of seasoned talent acquisition experts: a corporate recruiter, an agency sourcer and a Ph.D. organizational psychologist.

Click here to view the reports.

Posted January 23, 2017 in Research & Best Practices



